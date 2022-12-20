News
Zhokhovurd: Company in Armenia is fined $150,000 for delayed shipments from US
Zhokhovurd: Company in Armenia is fined $150,000 for delayed shipments from US
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Competition Protection Commission of Armenia fined Globbing Company at the sum of over AMD 61 million (over $150,000 - Ed.) for the delays of cargo deliveries from the U.S. to Armenia, the Zhokhovurd newspaper reported, elaborating on the topic. 

According to the Commission, it was a manifestation of misleading with signs of unfair competition. 

Citizens have recently begun to complain a lot about the trucking company Globbing, and the level of fraud has increased so much that they have been taken up by state authorities. 

According to the company's assurance, in some cases the deadlines and delivery of services are not met for reasons beyond its control, the newspaper notes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
