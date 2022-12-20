News
Tuesday
December 20
Meeting of Artsakh Republic Security Council is held
Meeting of Artsakh Republic Security Council is held
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an enlarged meeting of the Security Council which was focused on the military-political situation created in Artsakh, the press service of the Artsakh President reported.

The steps taken to ensure the security of the Artsakh Republic and the vital functions of the people, the possibility of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe were on the discussion agenda.

President Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions on the issues under discussion.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Security Council of Armenia: Azerbaijan blocked Lachin corridor for ethnic cleansing
Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin corridor for ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Ambassador: Azerbaijanis set up illegal customs checkpoints in the Lachin corridor
"Environmental activists" of Azerbaijan have reserved the right to check humanitarian cargoes...
 Zas on situation in Lachin corridor: We proceed from the fact that this is outside the CSTO area of responsibility
The CSTO assumes that the issue of the Lachin corridor is beyond its responsibility...
 From sore head: Azerbaijan also decides to appeal to ECHR
Azerbaijan thought and thought and decided to appeal to the ECHR...
 UN Security Council to discuss situation around Lachin corridor
The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday at Armenia's request...
 Martakert-Karvachar road will not open for Azerbaijanis until they unblock Lachin corridor
The Martakert-Karvachar road has been closed for Azerbaijanis since 12 December...
