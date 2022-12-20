Meeting of Artsakh Republic Security Council is held

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an enlarged meeting of the Security Council which was focused on the military-political situation created in Artsakh, the press service of the Artsakh President reported.
The steps taken to ensure the security of the Artsakh Republic and the vital functions of the people, the possibility of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe were on the discussion agenda.
President Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions on the issues under discussion.