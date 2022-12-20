News
US announces new sanctions against Belarus in case of increased support of Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The U.S. will impose new sanctions on Belarus if the republic increases its assistance to Russia in the conflict in Ukraine. State Department spokesman Ned Price said this at a briefing Monday.

"Well, we’re going to continue to watch very closely, and the fact that we’ve watched very closely has led us to see very clearly the level of complicity, the level of cooperation between the Lukashenka regime and the Kremlin.  That’s why the Lukashenka regime is now subject to a bevy of sanctions.  We’ll look for additional means to hold Belarus accountable if it continues to cooperate with the Kremlin in this brutal war," he said.
