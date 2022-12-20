Copper price goes down

The price of copper falls on Tuesday, markets including the decline to a historical low of the business confidence index in China - the largest consumer of this industrial metal, according to trading data.
March futures on copper on the Comex exchange fell by 0.77% to $3.733 a pound (about 0.45 kilograms).
At Monday's trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME), a ton of copper with three months' delivery rose 0.65% to $8,320, aluminum shrank 0.59% to $2,361 and zinc dropped 0.2% to $3,012.
According to World Economics, China's all-sector business confidence index fell to nearly 48 points, a historic low. The release also noted the risk of a recession in the Chinese economy next year. All this may cause decrease in demand for industrial metals in the country.