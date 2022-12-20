News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Copper price goes down
Copper price goes down
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The price of copper falls on Tuesday, markets including the decline to a historical low of the business confidence index in China - the largest consumer of this industrial metal, according to trading data.

March futures on copper on the Comex exchange fell by 0.77% to $3.733 a pound (about 0.45 kilograms).

At Monday's trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME), a ton of copper with three months' delivery rose 0.65% to $8,320, aluminum shrank 0.59% to $2,361 and zinc dropped 0.2% to $3,012.

According to World Economics, China's all-sector business confidence index fell to nearly 48 points, a historic low. The release also noted the risk of a recession in the Chinese economy next year. All this may cause decrease in demand for industrial metals in the country.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos