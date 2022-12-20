Foreign manufacturers of Russian processors refuse to make them

Foreign manufacturers who produce processors for Russia according to the documentation provided by the country, refused to fulfill orders in 2022, as well as to supply the already produced products, the head of the Ministry of Digital Economy Maksut Shadaev said, his words are reported by the newspaper Kommersant. Because of this, Shadaev said, the production of Russian computer equipment is slowing down.
At a joint meeting of the Duma's control and information policy committees, Shadaev said that only 15,000 computers and 8,000 Elbrus and Baikal servers running on domestic processors were produced in 2022. Their number could have been much higher if foreign partners had fulfilled their supply obligations.
"The intellectual rights and all the documentation are Russian, but based on topological norms, there are no such production facilities in Russia, and it was all ordered from foreign factories," he said.