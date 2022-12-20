From sore head: Azerbaijan also decides to appeal to ECHR

Azerbaijan thought and thought and decided to appeal to the ECHR.



According to Azerbaijani media reports, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Chingiz Askerov announced a new complaint against Armenia on Twitter. The reason was the "destruction" by Armenians in May-August 2022 of "hundreds of properties belonging to Azerbaijanis" in Lachin and neighboring villages.



It is obvious that the complaint was a kind of "response" to Armenia's application to the ECHR. Since December 12, military and security forces sent by the Azerbaijani authorities, dressed as "environmentalists", have been blocking the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the outside world. The people of Artsakh are deprived of food and medicine, the seriously ill cannot be transported to Armenia for treatment, there are already dead people in hospitals, thousands of people are separated from their families, unable to travel to Artsakh or leave. The ECHR gave Azerbaijan time to respond to Armenia's appeal. And now it turns out that the "answer" is an absolutely meaningless appeal.



Pointless not only because it does not explain the blockade of the 120 thousand population of Artsakh. Pointless first of all because it directly contradicts all previous statements of the Azerbaijani side. For many years Azerbaijan had accused Armenians of "destroying everything", but now it turns out that in Lachin and in the villages there were "hundreds of properties belonging to Azerbaijanis" and now they have been destroyed. As the first and the last president of the USSR used to say: make up your minds. And, we repeat, there are and can be no acceptable "explanations" for the blockade of Artsakh.