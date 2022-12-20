Ambassador: Azerbaijanis set up illegal customs checkpoints in the Lachin corridor

"Environmental activists" of Azerbaijan have reserved the right to check humanitarian cargoes and prevent their unhindered passage through the Lachin corridor, Armenian Ambassador at Large Edmon Marukyan wrote on Twitter.
"Basically, they have illegally reserved customs duties. This nonsense has to be stoped!," Marukyan wrote.
"Environmental activists" of Azerbaijan have taken responsibility for checking humanitarian cargo and are preventing the unhindered passage of cargo through the Lachin Corridor. Basically, they have illegally reserved customs duties. This nonsense has to be stoped! pic.twitter.com/9slVzQg4O5— Edmon Marukyan (@edmarukyan) December 20, 2022