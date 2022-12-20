News
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis set up illegal customs checkpoints in the Lachin corridor
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis set up illegal customs checkpoints in the Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

"Environmental activists" of Azerbaijan have reserved the right to check humanitarian cargoes and prevent their unhindered passage through the Lachin corridor, Armenian Ambassador at Large Edmon Marukyan wrote on Twitter.

"Basically, they have illegally reserved customs duties. This nonsense has to be stoped!," Marukyan wrote.
