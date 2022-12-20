News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
One of Yerevan streets to be named after legendary Soviet spy Gevorg Vardanyan
One of Yerevan streets to be named after legendary Soviet spy Gevorg Vardanyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The streets in Yerevan will be renamed in honor of legendary Soviet spy Gevorg Vardanyan, world-renowned Armenian conductor Ohan Duryan, distinguished artist of the Armenian SSR Aleksei Hekimyan, People's Artist of the Armenian SSR Karp Khachvankyan, Soviet writer and participant of the Karabakh war Levon Khechoyan, distinguished Armenian cultural figure David Hovhannes and poets Hrach Tamrazyan and Slavik Chiloyan. The relevant decision was made at the extraordinary session of Yerevan Council of Elders on Tuesday.

In addition, one of the streets of the capital will be called Doctors Street.

Memorial plaques in honor of Mishik Ghazaryan, USSR State Prize winner in Science and Technology, and Yuri Davtyan, Doctor of Philological Sciences, will also be installed in the city.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos