Azerbaijani MP clarifies: The 'action' in the Lachin corridor is directed against Russian peacekeepers

A campaign to discredit the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is consistently conducted in Azerbaijan. Obviously, the further aim is to withdraw the peacekeepers and carry out the ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh without any witnesses.
According to Azerbaijani mass media, at the meeting of the Milli Majlis deputy Mahir Abbaszade said that "Russian peacekeepers do not fulfill the conditions of the tripartite agreement of November 10, 2022. According to him, "the peacekeepers did not provide an opportunity for Azerbaijani environmentalists to carry out monitoring, which shows that they are unable to fulfill the obligations imposed on them."