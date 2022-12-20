Yomiuri: Biden may be the first U.S. president to visit Nagasaki in 2023

The governments of Japan and the U.S. are considering arranging a visit of President Joe Biden to Nagasaki, which was subjected to the U.S. atomic bombing in 1945. This is reported by the publication Yomiuri, citing Japanese government sources.
The publication notes that if this happens, Biden will be the first sitting U.S. president to visit Nagasaki.
The publication noted that Washington and Tokyo are currently holding talks on the trip. The final decision will be made after a thorough assessment of the readiness of Nagasaki for the stay of the US delegation. It also concerns the opinion of local residents on the matter.
If the visit is agreed upon, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will accompany Biden to Nagasaki, the publication said.
The visit could take place after the summit of the Group of Seven (G7), which will be held in Hiroshima on May 19-21, 2023.