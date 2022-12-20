India's FM says unprecedented number of troops deployed on border with China

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said his country had deployed an unprecedented number of military personnel on its border with China, Indian Express newspaper reported.
According to the Indian diplomat, this was done to counter the deployment of troops by China, which has increased significantly since 2020.
Jaishankar also stressed that it was the duty of the Indian state and the country's military not to allow anyone to unilaterally change the line of effective control, which separates the two states in the absence of a demarcated border.