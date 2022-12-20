Refugee status won't be given to Russians in Kyrgyzstan who are hiding from mobilization

Russians who came to Kyrgyzstan after the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia will not be given refugee status, agency 24.kg reported.
Such a measure will not be included in the law on acts of civil status changes to which were discussed by Kyrgyz MPs.
The original version of the document provided for granting refugee status to Russians, but many deputies spoke against it.
A Kyrgyz government official told lawmakers that the measure would ultimately not be included in the amended law. "No one has been granted refugee status in two years. With the bill, we just want to bring our documents in line," he said.
According to the authorities, only 159 people in Kyrgyzstan have been granted this status in 20 years.