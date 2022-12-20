News
US draft budget for 2023 includes ban on TikTok use in government agencies
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

A proposal to prohibit the installation of the Chinese application TikTok on computers and phones used by employees of federal government agencies has been included in the draft U.S. budget for 2023, Reuters reports.

The relevant bill introduced in the Senate by Republican Josh Hawley would prohibit employees of federal agencies to use the social network. At the same time, within 60 days, the Office of Management and Budget in the U.S. presidential administration is committed to develop standards and instructions for executive agencies to remove the application.

Earlier, CIA Director William Burns called the Chinese app TikTok a real threat to U.S. national security.

Prior to that, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey had already banned government employees from using the TikTok app on government computers and other devices. It was noted that the decision was made after a discussion with the secretary of the Office of Information Technology about the possibility of surveillance by China.
