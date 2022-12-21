Two towers of Sagrada Familia completed in Barcelona after 140 years

The two towers of Sagrada Familia, designed by Antonio Gaudí, have been finished after 140 years. They will be illuminated over the Christmas holidays, from December 17 to January 8.
The new towers are dedicated to the Evangelists Luke and Mark. They are crowned by winged figures of tetramorphs with a bull and a lion, as is customary in Christian iconography.
Along with the tower of the Virgin Mary, opened last year, three of the six central towers are now complete. A total of 18 spires are projected to tower over the temple.
Construction of the temple began back in 1882 and will not be completed until 2030. At first it was run solely on donations from Catalans, but over time money from the budget began to be allocated for the grandiose project.