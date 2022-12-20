GPM Gold is sponsor of cooperation between Musical College in Yerevan and Specialized School of Arts in Ararat

GeoProMining Gold Company sponsored the cooperation between the Musical College after Romanos Melikyan in Yerevan and the Specialized School of Arts in Ararat. The corresponding memorandum was signed by the parties on December 16, and on the same day a concert was held in the House of Culture of the city of Ararat, during which students of two schools shared their skills with the audience.
Within the framework of cooperation, the two educational institutions will exchange experience, organize joint trainings and concerts. In addition, it is planned to organize participation of the students in cultural events, volunteer and social programs, with the aim to contribute to development of creative projects among the youth and its popularization․
Representative of GeoProMining Gold Ruzanna Grigoryan: “Our company traditionally pays a lot of attention to cultural and social projects that build bridges between people, societies and countries. The idea of cooperation between the two educational institutions is aimed to develop cultural and creative ties between the capital and the regions. I am sure that both sides have interesting projects and talented performers to interest each other and develop creatively.”