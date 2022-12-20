Armenian parliament approves number of important legislative initiatives

At an extraordinary session of the National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday in the second and final reading the MPs approved a package of bills to amend the law "On Audio-Visual Media" and amendments to related laws.
In addition, MPs approved a package of bills "On the activities of foreign intelligence and foreign intelligence service" and a number of amendments to related laws in the first reading.
Parliamentarians also ratified the agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union on the participation of the Republic of Armenia in the "Creative Europe (2021-2027)" program.
Right at the moment of voting the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, apparently forgetting about the switched on microphone, suddenly said: "What did this creative Europe do anyway?".