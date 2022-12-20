Kanaani: Iran hopes for speedy resolution of Lachin corridor issue through dialogue between Yerevan and Baku

Iran hopes for a quick solution to the Lachin corridor issue through dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in an interview with ISNA.
"Iran has always emphasized the peaceful resolution of disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Full implementation of the terms of the trilateral ceasefire statement of November 9, 2020 can put an end to the differences between the two countries," he said.
Kanaani noted that establishing peace and stability in the region requires eliminating unnecessary tensions.