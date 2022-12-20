News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 20
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
German court finds 97-year-old concentration camp secretary complicit in killing 10,000 people
German court finds 97-year-old concentration camp secretary complicit in killing 10,000 people
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A court in Germany has sentenced a 97-year-old woman who worked as a secretary at the Nazi concentration camp Stuttgof to two years of suspended imprisonment, Der Spiegel reports.

Irmgard Furchner was found guilty of complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people.

The woman from 1943 to 1945 worked as a secretary of the commandant and stenographer. At that time she was 18-19 years old. At the trial, Furchner said she was sorry that all this happened and that she was in Stuttgof at the time.

According to investigators, the accused was aware of systematic killings in the camp and helped organize death marches from the camp in early 1945, North German Radio reported

Irmgard had been under investigation for the past five years, and the first court hearing in her case was to have been held on September 30. However, the German did not come to court. She tried to evade the investigation. Later she was detained and taken to the temporary detention center.

At the October 19 court session the defendant was taken from the nursing home by ambulance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Explosion occurs at gas pipeline in Chuvashia
An explosion occurred at the Urengoy - Pomary - Uzhgorod gas trunkline...
 Ball with 230 liters of gin stolen from bottom of lake in Switzerland
As the edition writes, the local company Ginial during three years puts...
 Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announces arrest of Mossad spy network members
Iran's Ministry of Intelligence announced the arrest of members of a spy network...
 Five people killed in shooting at apartment building in Canada
Five people were killed in a shooting at an apartment building...
 Two people are killed in shooting in central Athens
At least two people were killed and one injured in a shooting in downtown Athens...
 Thai Navy ship sank in the Gulf of Thailand
During high tide in the Gulf of Thailand, 20 nautical miles off...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos