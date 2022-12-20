German court finds 97-year-old concentration camp secretary complicit in killing 10,000 people

A court in Germany has sentenced a 97-year-old woman who worked as a secretary at the Nazi concentration camp Stuttgof to two years of suspended imprisonment, Der Spiegel reports.

Irmgard Furchner was found guilty of complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people.

The woman from 1943 to 1945 worked as a secretary of the commandant and stenographer. At that time she was 18-19 years old. At the trial, Furchner said she was sorry that all this happened and that she was in Stuttgof at the time.

According to investigators, the accused was aware of systematic killings in the camp and helped organize death marches from the camp in early 1945, North German Radio reported

Irmgard had been under investigation for the past five years, and the first court hearing in her case was to have been held on September 30. However, the German did not come to court. She tried to evade the investigation. Later she was detained and taken to the temporary detention center.

At the October 19 court session the defendant was taken from the nursing home by ambulance.