Artsakh in blockade: 44-year-old man dies in hospital

Because of the humanitarian crisis created by Azerbaijan, every minute can cost a human life, Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan tweeted.

"Unfortunately, in the civilized world people are deprived of the fundamental right to be healthy and receive timely medical care:

I regret to say about the death of a 44-year-old man under blockade in Artsakh. I express my condolences to the family and relatives," the minister wrote.

She noted that at the moment there are patients in an extremely serious condition in Artsakh whose transportation is impossible because the road is blocked.