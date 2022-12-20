News
Tuesday
December 20
Borrell calls on Iran to immediately 'stop military support to Russia'
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell called on Iran to immediately "stop military support to Russia" and internal repression in the Islamic republic.

He said his meeting Tuesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Jordan, where both are scheduled to attend a regional conference, was necessary against the backdrop of "deteriorating Iran-EU relations."

Although there are currently no signs of resuming talks, Borrell said the EU will continue to work with Iran to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Agreed we must keep communication open and restore JCPOA on basis of Vienna negotiations," Borrell wrote on Twitter, referring to negotiations that have stalled since September.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Amir-Abdollahian "announced his country's willingness to engage directly with Ukraine to clear up any misunderstandings about Tehran's position on the war in Ukraine."

Abdollahian also condemned Western support for protests in Iran and illegal sanctions against his country. He said that Iran is ready to conclude talks in Vienna on the basis of the previous draft agreement.
