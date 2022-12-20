Ankara dissatisfied with Supreme Court refusal to extradite Turkish journalist

The Swedish Supreme Court's refusal to extradite Turkish citizen Bülent Kenes, at Ankara's request, is a "very negative" development, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
He once again called on Sweden and Finland to take concrete steps to meet Turkey's conditions.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last month described Kenes as the man Ankara wants to extradite from Sweden as a condition for Ankara's approval of Stockholm's membership in NATO. Kenes is a journalist who Ankara says is a member of the movement of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkish authorities accuse of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.
Sweden's Supreme Court rejected the extradition request, saying the crime the man is believed to have committed is "not criminalized" in the Scandinavian country.
The Supreme Court said in a statement that there are "obstacles to extradition because these are so-called political crimes, that is, crimes against the state and are political in nature."