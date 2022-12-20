Prime Minister Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Latvian Prime Minister

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš on the occasion of his victory in the parliamentary elections and re-appointment to the post. The message reads as follows,
"Your Excellency,
I warmly congratulate you on your victory in the parliamentary elections and your re-appointment as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia.
Armenia values historical relations with Latvia, which are based on mutual trust and common values.
I am confident that our governments will make joint efforts with renewed vigor to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.
I wish you new success in your responsible position."