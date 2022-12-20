Zelenskiy visits Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Bakhmut, reported the press service of the Office of the President. In Bakhmut Zelensky met and talked with the military.

He also presented awards to servicemen.

During the meeting with the military, the president was presented with a Ukrainian flag, which he was asked to give to the US Congress as a sign of gratitude for the supply of weapons. Zelenskiy said that he had come to Bakhmut because Ukrainian defenders risk their lives for the sake of people, so in order to support them, you also have to risk something.