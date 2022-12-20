Pashinyan has meeting with heads of Armenian diplomatic missions accredited abroad in Jermuk

The Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the central apparatus of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the heads of Armenian diplomatic missions abroad in Jermuk.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan presented the purposes of the meeting and the discussions, the press service of the Armenian government reported.
The prime minister welcomed the initiative and touched upon Armenia's foreign policy priorities, existing challenges, problems and opportunities to solve them, as well as the activities of diplomats and expectations from them.
Pashinyan answered a number of questions.