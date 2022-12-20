News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Show business representatives march to Russian embassy, France and UN office
Show business representatives march to Russian embassy, France and UN office
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


Citizens in Yerevan, including representatives of show business, are holding a procession from Freedom Square to the Russian embassy, the French embassy, and then the Armenian UN office on December 20.

The protesters demand to unblock the road of life of Artsakh.

A group of Azerbaijanis blocked the road Stepanakert-Goris on December 12 from 10:30 a.m. for environmental reasons and also put forward political demands.

So for nine days already the Azerbaijani side is violating the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the rights of the peaceful population of Karabakh by blocking the only road which connects the Republic with the outside world.

From the evening of December 13 to December 16, Azerbaijan also cut off gas supplies to Karabakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Uruguayan Senate calls on Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin corridor
The Senate of Uruguay expressed solidarity with the people of Artsakh...
 Russian peacekeepers command continues talks to unblock Lachin corridor
Patrols were conducted along three routes in the Shushi, Martuni and Mardakert...
 Artsakh Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's policy is a challenge to the entire civilized world
Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again appeals to the international community...
 Artsakh in blockade: 44-year-old man dies in hospital
She noted that at the moment there are patients in an extremely serious condition in Artsakh...
 Kanaani: Iran hopes for speedy resolution of Lachin corridor issue through dialogue between Yerevan and Baku
Iran hopes for a quick solution to the Lachin corridor issue through dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan...
 Azerbaijani MP clarifies: The 'action' in the Lachin corridor is directed against Russian peacekeepers
A campaign to discredit the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is consistently conducted in Azerbaijan...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos