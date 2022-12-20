Show business representatives march to Russian embassy, France and UN office

Citizens in Yerevan, including representatives of show business, are holding a procession from Freedom Square to the Russian embassy, the French embassy, and then the Armenian UN office on December 20.

The protesters demand to unblock the road of life of Artsakh.

A group of Azerbaijanis blocked the road Stepanakert-Goris on December 12 from 10:30 a.m. for environmental reasons and also put forward political demands.

So for nine days already the Azerbaijani side is violating the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the rights of the peaceful population of Karabakh by blocking the only road which connects the Republic with the outside world.

From the evening of December 13 to December 16, Azerbaijan also cut off gas supplies to Karabakh.