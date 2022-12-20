State Department says Russia has conflicting views on whether to launch new offensive in Ukraine

There are conflicting views in Russia on whether to launch a new offensive in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said, reiterating that Washington will continue to support Kiev regardless of the scenario, Reuters reported.
"Certainly, there are some (within Russia) who I think would want to pursue (new) offensives in Ukraine. There are others who have real questions about the capacity for Russia to actually do that," the State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters in Washington.
The official said Russia has a "significant" shortage of ammunition, which poses a serious problem along the front lines. "There are all sorts of things that the Russians are dealing with in terms of having the necessary equipment, having the necessary ammunition that put some constraints on what they may want to do," the official said.