Russian peacekeepers command continues talks to unblock Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The command of Russian peacekeepers continues the negotiation process with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to resume unimpeded vehicular traffic on the Stepanakert-Goris road, Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Patrols were conducted along three routes in the Shushi, Martuni and Mardakert districts.

No violations were registered in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

To ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and to prevent possible incidents, continuous interaction is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
