Court rules 45-year-old nuclear reactor in central Japan can continue operating

Tunisian police arrest former Prime Minister Ali Larayedh

Uruguayan Senate calls on Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin corridor

State Department says Russia has conflicting views on whether to launch new offensive in Ukraine

US plans to allocate $60 million aid to Armenia, $2 million to Artsakh

Pablo Picasso's eldest daughter dies

War in Ukraine stops US next generation nuclear reactor due to loss of uranium supplier

26 babies were born in Artsakh, which has been under blockade since December 12

Russian peacekeepers command continues talks to unblock Lachin corridor

Limitation of gas prices in Europe may intensify energy crisis

Valérie Boyer calls on French President to intervene in situation in Artsakh

The Guardian: Supplying Patriot to Ukraine is risky

US may become net oil exporter for 1st time since World War II

Reuters: World fears new wave of COVID-19 in China

Germany promises not to buy Russian oil from next year

Show business representatives march to Russian embassy, France and UN office

Pashinyan has meeting with heads of Armenian diplomatic missions accredited abroad in Jermuk

Ankara dissatisfied with Supreme Court refusal to extradite Turkish journalist

Consultations held at Artsakh president’s hffice

Statement: ECtHR doesn't satisfy Azerbaijan's demand

German court finds 97-year-old concentration camp secretary complicit in killing 10,000 people

Xi Jinping: China and Germany should work together

Yomiuri: Biden may be the first U.S. president to visit Nagasaki in 2023

Zelenskiy visits Bakhmut

US draft budget for 2023 includes ban on TikTok use in government agencies

Explosion occurs at gas pipeline in Chuvashia

Prime Minister Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Latvian Prime Minister

Artsakh Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's policy is a challenge to the entire civilized world

Refugee status won't be given to Russians in Kyrgyzstan who are hiding from mobilization

Borrell calls on Iran to immediately 'stop military support to Russia'

India's FM says unprecedented number of troops deployed on border with China

Artsakh in blockade: 44-year-old man dies in hospital

Pashinyan to leave for St. Petersburg

Kanaani: Iran hopes for speedy resolution of Lachin corridor issue through dialogue between Yerevan and Baku

Armenian parliament approves number of important legislative initiatives

ISW: Putin doesn't persuade Lukashenko to enter war with Ukraine

Bank of England unveils design of banknotes depicting Charles III

GPM Gold is sponsor of cooperation between Musical College in Yerevan and Specialized School of Arts in Ararat

Turkish Defense Ministry complains about Greeks

When is last time Red Cross visited Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan?

U.S. budget bill allocates $44.9 billion to Ukraine and NATO allies

First train leaves Uzbekistan for Europe bypassing Russia

Azerbaijani MP clarifies: The 'action' in the Lachin corridor is directed against Russian peacekeepers

Foreign Intelligence Service is being created in Armenia

'Silva case' postponed until end of January

Foreign manufacturers of Russian processors refuse to make them

One of Yerevan streets to be named after legendary Soviet spy Gevorg Vardanyan

'Silva case' to be held

Artsakh under blockade: 13 children are in intensive care and neonatal department of Arevik Medical Association

U.S. accuses UN of conceding to Russian threats in Iranian UAV investigation

Security Council of Armenia: Azerbaijan blocked Lachin corridor for ethnic cleansing

Ambassador: Azerbaijanis set up illegal customs checkpoints in the Lachin corridor

Zas on situation in Lachin corridor: We proceed from the fact that this is outside the CSTO area of responsibility

Informal meeting of CIS heads of states to be held on December 26-27 in St. Petersburg

American congresswoman expresses support for Karabakh people

Copper price goes down

Deputies observe minute of silence in memory of former speaker of Armenian parliament

US announces new sanctions against Belarus in case of increased support of Russia

From sore head: Azerbaijan also decides to appeal to ECHR

Gold price is stable

Meeting of Artsakh Republic Security Council is held

Turkish and Azerbaijani Armed Forces hold staff talks

UN Security Council to discuss situation around Lachin corridor

Oil goes up in price weakly

Azerbaijan shells Armenian positions again

Court sentences 17 people to death in Libya for membership in IS

Europe's energy crisis is only just beginning

Zhokhovurd: Company in Armenia is fined $150,000 for delayed shipments from US

Chinese woman spends 12 years impersonating man on social networks, luring money from her friend

Ball with 230 liters of gin stolen from bottom of lake in Switzerland

IEA: World coal consumption will reach record levels this year

France and Germany count on aggressive response to US Inflation Reduction Act

Hungarian experts doubt energy megadeal with Azerbaijan

Turkish prosecutor demands to block bank accounts of pro-Kurdish party

Turkmenistan becomes object of fierce geopolitical competition between East and West

Qatar: EU investigation into corruption scandal in European Parliament may negatively affect gas supplies

Borrell: EU begins new phase of engagement in South Caucasus with transition team

Germany to no longer buy Puma infantry combat vehicles

Rishi Sunak considers Russia's call for cease-fire in Ukraine meaningless

Russian peacekeepers continue negotiation process to unblock Lachin corridor

Kremlin: Attempts to set ceiling on gas prices are unacceptable

Italy wants equal relations with Britain and Japan to develop new jet fighter

EU finally agrees to limit gas prices

Zukunft Gas: EU attempts to limit wholesale gas prices are political illusion

Swedish Supreme Court rejects man's extradition request at Turkey's request

New Buick Electra E5 crossover declassified in China

Tigran Khachatryan appointed as Deputy Prime Minister

Polish army recruits volunteers from 15 to 65 years old for military training

Zelenskiy again asks Western leaders for arms system

Artsakh blockade continues for nine days: patient dies in hospital

Taliban publicly flogs 30 people in two provinces of Afghanistan

Talks of presidents of Russia and Belarus kick off in Minsk

Hematology center urgently needs blood donors with groups II and IV

Bloomberg names economic impact of new bird flu outbreak

Yerevan mayor's office to hold extraordinary session in Yerevan

EU countries make desperate effort to agree on natural gas price cap plan

First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan taken to hospital

Martakert-Karvachar road will not open for Azerbaijanis until they unblock Lachin corridor

Italian FM announces his readiness to make significant contribution to reconstruction of Ukraine

Azerbaijan's September aggression kills 224 people from Armenian side