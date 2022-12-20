26 babies were born in Artsakh, which has been under blockade since December 12

From December 12, 26 babies were born in the medical institutions of the Ministry of Health of Artsakh, Artsakh information center reported.
It's already the ninth day Azerbaijan blocks the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the world. 120,000 people in Artsakh, including 30 thousand children are under blockade. The supply of food, medicine and essential goods has been stopped. Patients in extremely grave condition cannot be taken to Armenia for treatment.
Because of the criminal actions of Azerbaijan, Artsakh is on the verge of a humanitarian crisis.