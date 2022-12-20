US plans to allocate $60 million aid to Armenia, $2 million to Artsakh

The bill on final appropriations of the USA for fiscal year 2023 provides for the aid to Armenia in the amount of $60 million and $2 million for de-mining in Artsakh, the Armenian Assembly of America reported.
The document includes at least $60 million in support for Armenia, including programs to support economic development, private sector productivity, energy independence, democracy and the rule of law, the statement said.
It also includes $2 million for humanitarian demining and unexploded ordnance clearance in areas affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.