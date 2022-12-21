Belarus restricts entry to border lane in three areas on Ukrainian border

The Belarusian government has temporarily restricted entry and temporary stay in the border area in three districts of the Homiel region bordering Ukraine. The relevant decision is enshrined in a resolution signed by Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, published on Wednesday on the national legal Internet portal.
"To temporarily restrict entry (entry), temporary stay and movement in the borderland within the Loyew, Brahin and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region," the document reads.
It says that temporary restrictions do not apply to individuals traveling to the borderland to perform official duties, to the place of residence (stay), to the place of residence (stay) of close relatives and back, as well as in exceptional cases, when authorized by the Chairman of the State Border Committee or an official authorized by him.
The decree came into force after its official publication. The document does not specify the period of its validity.