Armenian FM: UN Security Council has international consensus on Lachin corridor

The UN Security Council has an international consensus on the Lachin corridor, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan wrote on Twitter.
The UN Security Council met in New York on Tuesday at Armenia's request to discuss Azerbaijan's closure of the Lachin corridor linking Nagorno-Karabakh to the Republic of Armenia.
"UN Security Council yesterday's discussion clearly indicates the strong and unequivocal international consensus on immediate and unconditional opening of Lachin Corridor which is blocked by Azerbaijan. Safe and secure connection between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh must be restored," Mirzoyan wrote.
In another post, the Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that Armenia appreciates a fair and principled position.