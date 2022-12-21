News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian FM: UN Security Council has international consensus on Lachin corridor
Armenian FM: UN Security Council has international consensus on Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The UN Security Council has an international consensus on the Lachin corridor, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan wrote on Twitter.

The UN Security Council met in New York on Tuesday at Armenia's request to discuss Azerbaijan's closure of the Lachin corridor linking Nagorno-Karabakh to the Republic of Armenia.

"UN Security Council yesterday's discussion clearly indicates the strong and unequivocal international consensus on immediate and unconditional opening of Lachin Corridor which is blocked by Azerbaijan. Safe and secure connection between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh must be restored," Mirzoyan wrote.

In another post, the Armenian Foreign Minister stressed that Armenia appreciates a fair and principled position.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Half-empty shelves of stores and drugstores: Artsakh Human Rights Defender shares video
As a result of Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor 400 tons...
 Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues another brazen statement accusing Armenia
The Foreign Ministry reiterated its call to the international community...
 Artists launches action in support of Artsakh
The purpose of the action…
 29 patients, including 8 children, are in intensive care in Artsakh
The state of health of a 4-month-old child, who has been diagnosed...
 Azerbaijani media: Turkish ambassador arrives in Lachin corridor
This is evidenced by photos published on the Twitter page....
 Ambassador: There is no reliable information about the Iranians' visit to Karabakh
There is no reliable information about Iranian citizens' visits...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos