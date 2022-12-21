Oil prices remain stable

World oil prices on Wednesday morning do not show any pronounced dynamics on the eve of the New Year and Christmas vacations, according to the trading data and analysts' comments.
The price of February futures on Brent oil grew by a symbolic 0.05%, to $80.03 per barrel. The price of January futures on WTI oil went down by the same 0.05%, to $76.19.
"It's a holding pattern for crude, which is not surprising, going into the year-end holiday season with thin liquidity," Vanda Insights founder Vandana Hari commented to Bloomberg.