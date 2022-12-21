UN says Taliban breaks another promise by banning girls from universities

UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the decision to ban women in Afghanistan from attending institutions of higher education is yet another broken promise by the Taliban, who have seized power in the country.
"What it is, it's clearly another broken promise from the Taliban," Dujarric said.
He noted that since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan and in recent months, there has only been a narrowing of the space for women in the country. It's not just a question of education, but also of access to public places, the UN secretary general stressed.
According to him, this decision is another alarming step.
It is difficult to imagine how the country can develop without the active participation of women, as well as without their education, he added.