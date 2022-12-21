News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
UN says Taliban breaks another promise by banning girls from universities
UN says Taliban breaks another promise by banning girls from universities
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UN Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the decision to ban women in Afghanistan from attending institutions of higher education is yet another broken promise by the Taliban, who have seized power in the country.

"What it is, it's clearly another broken promise from the Taliban," Dujarric said.

He noted that since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan and in recent months, there has only been a narrowing of the space for women in the country. It's not just a question of education, but also of access to public places, the UN secretary general stressed.

According to him, this decision is another alarming step.

It is difficult to imagine how the country can develop without the active participation of women, as well as without their education, he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM: UN Security Council has international consensus on Lachin corridor
The UN Security Council has an international consensus on the Lachin corridor...
 Armenia's Representative to UN: Azerbaijan's criminal policy may lead to humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh
The communication with Nagorno-Karabakh has been interrupted since December 12...
 UN Security Council calls for unblocking of Lachin corridor
The UN Security Council has been discussing the situation in the Lachin corridor...
 Russia hopes for full restoration of transport communication through Lachin corridor
Russia is concerned about reports about the blocking of the Lachin corridor...
 US: The situation around the Lachin corridor undermines international confidence in the peace process
The U.S. is deeply concerned about the current impediments to the use of the Lachin corridor...
 China is concerned about situation around Lachin corridor and its humanitarian consequences
China is concerned about the situation around the Lachin corridor...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos