At least 2 dead, 11 injured in California earthquake

At least two people were killed, 11 were injured in an earthquake that struck the U.S. state of California on Tuesday, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office reported.
An assessment of the damage is only being carried out. More than 70 thousand homes and businesses were left without electricity, says the portal poweroutage.us.
The earthquake had magnitude 6.4. The epicenter was located 21.6 km to the North-West from the town of Fortuna with population of around 12 thousand people. The source was located at a depth of 16.1 km. No tsunami danger was declared.