European Council head: corruption case in EP complicates EU's fight against energy crisis
European Council head: corruption case in EP complicates EU's fight against energy crisis
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The corruption case that shook the European Parliament has become dramatic and destructive for the authority of the European Union, says the head of the European Council Charles Michel, Politico reported.

The scandal has created problems for the community, he said, including making it difficult to confront multiple crises.

This scandal makes it even more difficult for us to focus on the economic and energy crises that are affecting the lives of European citizens right now, Michel said.

As the European Council president noted, the EU must learn a lesson from this situation and create a package of measures to ensure that corruption does not recur. He also said that an adequate response must be given as soon as possible, otherwise Europe risks facing serious problems.
