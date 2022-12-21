News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
The Hill: US Congress wants to recognize Russia as an aggressor state
The Hill: US Congress wants to recognize Russia as an aggressor state
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The leadership of the United States Congress is working to introduce a bill recognizing Russia as an aggressor state as soon as possible, amid a planned visit by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Washington on Wednesday, The Hill reported.

Such a measure would allow the U.S. president to impose new sanctions against Russia. However, the Republican Party believes that such a bill is an incomplete response to Zelenskiy's demand to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

A congressional aide told the publication that the Biden administration has come up with an alternative status that doesn't even exist in U.S. national or international law.

It's an ill-conceived PR measure that won't punish Russia or help the Ukrainian people, the congressional aide added.

The bill states that the U.S. president, once passed, would be able to declare Russia an aggressor state and would have the right to designate any foreign state as an aggressor state if he determines its involvement in acts of aggression against Ukraine.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin: Russia has good experience in developing drones
"Returning to the topic of drones...
 Shoigu: 27 countries have already spent $97 billion on arms supplies to Ukraine
"Twenty-seven countries have already spent $97 billion on arms supplies to Ukraine...
 Belarus restricts entry to border lane in three areas on Ukrainian border
The Belarusian government has temporarily restricted entry...
 The Guardian: Supplying Patriot to Ukraine is risky
The Patriot is certainly capable of shooting down Iranian-made Shahed-136 missiles...
 Zelenskiy visits Bakhmut
Zelenskiy said that he had come to Bakhmut because Ukrainian defenders risk...
 Refugee status won't be given to Russians in Kyrgyzstan who are hiding from mobilization
The original version of the document provided for granting refugee status to Russians...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos