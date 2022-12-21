News
Iranian Ambassador: Humanitarian issues are important as a result of the closure of the Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics


Iran's position is that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries must be respected, Iranian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri told NEWS.am on Wednesday.

According to him, Iran has always stressed and pointed to the importance of humanitarian issues arising from the closure of the Lachin corridor.

"The best way to solve the problems is to negotiate and negotiate in goodwill, paying attention to humanitarian issues," the Iranian ambassador to Armenia noted.

Aram Danielyan
Photos