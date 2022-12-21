Scotland to officially allow gender reassignment for children from age of 16

A law will be passed in Scotland to make it easier for transgender people to obtain gender reassignment documents and allow children to change their sex from the age of 16, Sky News reported.
Specifically, the bill would eliminate the need to confirm a medical diagnosis in order to obtain a gender recognition certificate. It would also lower the minimum age for applicants for such a document to 16.
The legislation, which is expected to pass today, is accompanied by protests in Scotland. Protesters criticize lawmakers for rejecting an amendment making it harder for sex offenders to apply for a "sex recognition certificate."
Opponents of the law also point out that it could affect the safety of women and girls, but the Scottish government insists that its passage will not affect the operation of the Equality Act, which prohibits transgender people from being in women's changing rooms, for example.