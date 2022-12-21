Taliban orders not to let female teachers and elementary school students into schools

Supporters of the radical Taliban movement that came to power in Afghanistan have ordered that female teachers and elementary school students not be allowed into schools. Hasht e Subh newspaper reported this on Wednesday, citing the statements of several female teachers in Kabul.

According to them, the management of several schools in the capital on Wednesday morning sent a warning to female employees, asking them not to come to work due to the Taliban's order. In addition, the parents of some schoolgirls in Kabul told the paper that their daughters were not allowed into the schools by armed Taliban fighters. Thus, according to Hasht e Subh, the Taliban are forbidding even the younger girls who were previously allowed to go to school.

Armed radicals also appeared at the door of Kabul University on Wednesday morning: according to the newspaper, they were making sure that female students were not allowed into the educational institution.

On Tuesday, Ariana News reported that the Taliban ordered the suspension of classes for female students until further notice. On Dec. 1, Afghanistan's acting education minister said education for women was part of a foreign culture brought to the country by Emir Amanullah (who ruled Afghanistan from 1919 to 1929) and Padishah Mohammad Zahir Shah (who ruled from 1933 to 1973).



