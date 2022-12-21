EEU approves list of drugs recommended for production in union

TThe board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) approved a recommendation on the list of drugs and pharmaceutical substances for medical use, the production of which is recommended to ensure in the Eurasian Economic Union until 2024, the EEC said.

"Given the current harsh economic realities, we expect that this list will become a starting point for ensuring drug safety of the union," Artak Kamalyan, Minister of Industry and Agro-industrial Complex of the EEC, said in the report.

The document is worked out by the industrial bloc of the Eurasian Economic Commission together with the authorized agencies of the Union for the purposes of the corresponding action plan for increasing the level of provision of the EEU states with strategically important medicines and pharmaceutical substances for medical use.

The plan includes the study of the issue of the organization of joint production of vaccines, preparation of proposals on the financing of cooperative projects in the production of medicines and pharmaceutical substances, the study of the application of measures of customs and tariff regulation and a number of other activities.



