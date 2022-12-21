News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
EEU approves list of drugs recommended for production in union
EEU approves list of drugs recommended for production in union
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

TThe board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) approved a recommendation on the list of drugs and pharmaceutical substances for medical use, the production of which is recommended to ensure in the Eurasian Economic Union until 2024, the EEC said.

"Given the current harsh economic realities, we expect that this list will become a starting point for ensuring drug safety of the union," Artak Kamalyan, Minister of Industry and Agro-industrial Complex of the EEC, said in the report.

The document is worked out by the industrial bloc of the Eurasian Economic Commission together with the authorized agencies of the Union for the purposes of the corresponding action plan for increasing the level of provision of the EEU states with strategically important medicines and pharmaceutical substances for medical use.

The plan includes the study of the issue of the organization of joint production of vaccines, preparation of proposals on the financing of cooperative projects in the production of medicines and pharmaceutical substances, the study of the application of measures of customs and tariff regulation and a number of other activities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Matviyenko: Russia forms unification agenda for year of its presidency in EEU
"We live in a changing era, and whoever tries to stop these historical processes...
 Putin says steady development of ruble is well reflected in Eurasian Union
"If we talk about macroeconomic indicators, the steady state of the Russian currency...
 Eurasian Economic Union countries’ leaders sign 15 documents
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also participated in the talks in Kyrgyzstan…
 Putin: Work on the transition to national currencies in mutual settlements between EAEU countries has accelerated
Work on the transition to national currencies in mutual settlements between the EEU countries has accelerated...
 Armenian PM: Digital transformation will create foundation of trust between Eurasian Union countries
He expressed confidence that by continuing the transition of the integrated information...
 Armenia PM: EEU launching new mechanism of financial support for industrial cooperation
“The topic of green technologies and environmental protection is especially relevant for Armenia,” Pashinyan stated at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in the Kyrgyzstan…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos