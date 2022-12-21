News
Artists launches action in support of Artsakh
Artists launches action in support of Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Street artists from Armenia and Russia create graffiti and stickers with the symbol of Artsakh the monument We Are Our Mountains, accompanied by the slogan Free Artsakh. The purpose of the action is to draw public attention to the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and the need to open a humanitarian air corridor. Cities such as Yerevan, Dilijan, Vanadzor, Krasnodar joined the initiative.

Since December 12, the Stepanakert-Goris highway, which is the only route linking Artsakh with Armenia, has been completely closed by a group of several hundred Azerbaijani citizens who call themselves environmental activists. As a result, 120 000 residents of Artsakh, including 30 000 children, found themselves under a blockade. 1100 citizens, including 270 minors, are deprived of the opportunity to return to their homes.

Elective surgeries were suspended in medical institutions. The entire population of Artsakh is in a state of a humanitarian crisis, having lost the supply of food, medicine and fuel.

The artists call on the world art community not to be silent and share the #FreeArtsakh slogan in order to draw attention to the situation and stop the blockade of Artsakh.
