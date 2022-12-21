News
Armenian National Assembly announces results of secret ballot to elect judges of Court of Cassation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

On December 21 the National Assembly of Armenia voiced the results of secret voting for the election of judges of the Court of Cassation.

Arman Tovmasyan was elected as a judge of the Administrative Chamber of the Court of Cassation. His candidacy was unanimously supported by 70 deputies.

At the same time David Vekilyan was elected as a judge of the Trial Chamber of the Court of Cassation for Investigation of Corruption Crimes. 69 deputies voted for him unanimously.

Arman Kyurekhyan was elected to the position of civil judge of the Trial Chamber of the Court of Cassation's Anticorruption Chamber. His candidacy was unanimously approved by 70 deputies.
