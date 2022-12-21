Turkish and Azerbaijani defense ministers meet in Kaysari

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Turkey, met with Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. Azerbaijani media reports.
Z.Hasanov arrived in the Turkish province of Kaysari on the eve to attend the 9th meeting of defense ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.
The meeting discussed the prospects of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other areas, and stressed the importance of further expansion of work in this direction, the report said.