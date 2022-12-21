News
Matviyenko: Russia forms unification agenda for year of its presidency in EEU
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia is forming a positive unification agenda for the year of its presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2023 to move forward, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"The agenda for next year is big. The presidency of the EAEU in 2023 goes to Russia. And we, of course, form a unifying, positive agenda, so that this year will be a year of further progress," the speaker of the Council of the Federation said at a press conference on the results of the autumn parliamentary session.

She noted that in the CIS, the Union State and the Eurasian Economic Union "there is no leading role for Russia," so many countries are trying to get into these integration associations. "They are trying to attribute some mythical ambitions to us, there are none. Everyone is on an equal footing there. And so this is also taken into account when countries want to join these associations," Matvienko said.

According to her, the countries have a very pragmatic approach. "First of all, these are non-politicized organizations. Secondly, there is a consensus there - decisions are made only on mutually beneficial, understandable for all conditions. And this is further evidence that the world is moving toward multipolarity.

"We live in a changing era, and whoever tries to stop these historical processes or turn a blind eye to the fact that nothing is happening is very deeply mistaken. Such countries or groups of countries will find themselves on the sidelines of these historical processes," the Speaker of the Upper Chamber of Parliament stated.

Matviyenko also expressed satisfaction with the fact that integration processes are deepening in all associations. "Yes, they may be modernized, they are updated, they take into account new realities. But they are developing and all the participants are interested in it," she noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
