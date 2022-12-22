Stanford scientists find word 'American' to be politically incorrect

Stanford University researchers recommended using the term "U.S. citizen" instead of "American" on its online resources for political correctness, because the latter, according to the researchers, "hints" at the superiority of the United States.
As the publication notes, the language guide published Monday aims to eliminate many forms of harmful language, including racist, violent and prejudicial language on Stanford websites.
Back in May, the university's Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative (EHLI) was drafted with the goal of eradicating harmful terminology.
The term 'American' often refers only to people from the United States, thereby implying that the United States is the most important country in the Americas, the publication cites an excerpt from the language guide, which also notes that the region actually includes 42 countries between North and South America.
According to the researchers, for example, the term immigrant should be replaced with person who has immigrated or non-citizen.