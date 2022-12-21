Extended session of Advisory Council on Prevention of Torture adjunct to Human Rights Defender held

On December 19, 2022, an extended session of the Advisory Council on Prevention of Torture adjunct to the Human Rights Defender was held.
Representatives of responsible state bodies also participated in the session.
The Human Rights Defender, Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan, welcomed the participants of the session. The Defender informed that, among other institutions, during the current year the National Preventive Mechanism monitored three large psychiatric institutions: "Gyumri mental health center" CJSC in Shirak region, "Dzorak care center for people with mental health issues” SNCO and the "Avan mental health center" of the Ministry of Health of Armenia. The National Preventive Mechanism also monitored 3 penitentiary institutions: "Abovyan," "Armavir," "Goris."
Additionally, Ms. Grigoryan presented that an ad hoc report was published based on the monitoring in "Abovyan" penitentiary institution.
As for the results of the monitoring activities carried out in psychiatric institutions, most of the problems previously raised by National Preventive Mechanism in the sphere continue to persists according to the Defender. That is, the issue is related to systemic problems.
Ms. Grigoryan also stated that the main conclusions of the monitoring activities conducted by the Defender's Office in mental health institutions refer to violations of international obligations and national legislation regarding the provision of informed consent, the use of restraining and sedative measures as a means of preventing torture, the lack of proper recording injuries, the deepening challenges of the institute of incapacity, including problematic judicial practice, overcrowding of hospital wards, issues related to the proper frequency of food provision, problematic practices in mental health institutions for minors, etc.
During the session, Ms. Laura Gasparyan, the Coordinator of the National Preventive Mechanism Implementation - the Head of the Department for Prevention of Torture and Ill-Treatment, presented the issues raised during the monitoring activities carried out by the National Preventive Mechanism in psychiatric institution during 2022.
A question and answers session on problematic topics was also held. The representatives of the competent Ministries of Labor and Social Affairs and Health submitted their comments․ The Council members agreed that the policy of deinstitutionalization should be carried out more properly, since it is the main reason of the recorded systemic problems. They also touched upon questions related to the working conditions and social guarantees of employees of psychiatric institutions, and the problems of an acute shortage of psychiatrists, which very often becomes the cause of a chain of systemic problems.
The Council members called on the Human Rights Defender to consistently and publicly present the registered problems to the Government and the National Assembly. They also expressed their willingness to support the Defender's mandate, including formulating and presenting demands for solving the registered problems.