Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues another brazen statement accusing Armenia

In response to numerous appeals to Azerbaijan to end the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued another false statement accusing the Armenian side.
Baku's position in this regard is clear, principled and consistent, based on international law and established international practice, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by Azerbaijani media.
The Foreign Ministry reiterated its call to the international community to persuade Armenia to respond to Azerbaijan's proposal, stop political and military provocations, abandon aggressive rhetoric and actions and take a friendly attitude to direct negotiations to find peaceful diplomatic solutions to all issues within the framework of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the media quotes.
What monstrous "international law" and "established practice" prescribes the possibility to keep the whole nation in blockade, hunger and cold? To deprive the sick of the right to treatment? Deprive children of their right to education? Deprive newborns of artificial nutrition?
It is obvious that Baku's insolent behavior is conditioned by the lack of principled position of the international community. As long as the head of the European Commission shakes hands with Aliyev, selling his conscience for gas, Azerbaijan will invoke "international law" with impunity.