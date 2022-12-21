News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues another brazen statement accusing Armenia
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues another brazen statement accusing Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In response to numerous appeals to Azerbaijan to end the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued another false statement accusing the Armenian side.

Baku's position in this regard is clear, principled and consistent, based on international law and established international practice, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by Azerbaijani media.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated its call to the international community to persuade Armenia to respond to Azerbaijan's proposal, stop political and military provocations, abandon aggressive rhetoric and actions and take a friendly attitude to direct negotiations to find peaceful diplomatic solutions to all issues within the framework of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the media quotes.

What monstrous "international law" and "established practice" prescribes the possibility to keep the whole nation in blockade, hunger and cold? To deprive the sick of the right to treatment? Deprive children of their right to education? Deprive newborns of artificial nutrition?

It is obvious that Baku's insolent behavior is conditioned by the lack of principled position of the international community. As long as the head of the European Commission shakes hands with Aliyev, selling his conscience for gas, Azerbaijan will invoke "international law" with impunity.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Half-empty shelves of stores and drugstores: Artsakh Human Rights Defender shares video
As a result of Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor 400 tons...
 Artists launches action in support of Artsakh
The purpose of the action…
 29 patients, including 8 children, are in intensive care in Artsakh
The state of health of a 4-month-old child, who has been diagnosed...
 Azerbaijani media: Turkish ambassador arrives in Lachin corridor
This is evidenced by photos published on the Twitter page....
 Ambassador: There is no reliable information about the Iranians' visit to Karabakh
There is no reliable information about Iranian citizens' visits...
 Iranian Ambassador: Humanitarian issues are important as a result of the closure of the Lachin corridor
Iran's position is that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries must be respected...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos