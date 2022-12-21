News
Wednesday
December 21
Wednesday
December 21
Half-empty shelves of stores and drugstores: Artsakh Human Rights Defender shares video
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan posted a video on his Facebook page showing half-empty shelves of stores and pharmacies.

As a result of Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor 400 tons of food and medicine cannot be delivered to Artsakh from Armenia every day.

A group of Azerbaijanis have been blocking the Stepanakert-Goris road from 10:30 on December 12, allegedly for environmental reasons, also making political demands.

So this is the tenth day the Azerbaijani side violates the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and the rights of peaceful population of Karabakh, blocking the only road which connects the Republic with the outside world.

From the evening of December 13 to December 16, Azerbaijan also cut off gas supplies to Karabakh.

During a meeting of the UN Security Council convened on December 21 at the request of Armenia, there was a call to unblock the Lachin corridor.
