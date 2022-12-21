Putin: Russia has good experience in developing drones

Russia has good experience in developing underwater drones, the industry is capable of developing aerial and ground vehicles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board, RIA Novosti reported.
"Returning to the topic of drones, I will note that we have good experience in developing unique underwater drones. And I know that the industry is fully capable of creating a wide range of airborne and ground-based drones with the best and highest tactical and technical characteristics, including elements of artificial intelligence," he said.