Albania procures 3 Bayraktar drones

Albania has purchased three Bayraktar TB2 drones, the government press office said.
Prime Minister Edi Rama said the drones would be armed and ready for combat, Reuters reported.
They will also be used to monitor the country for drug drops, fires, floods and any terrorist activity.
Bayraktar will train 30 Albanian Armed Forces personnel in air traffic control and operations. They will operate from Kukova Air Base, 80 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana. The airbase is being refurbished to support NATO air support operations, logistics, airspace protection, training and exercises.
Kosovo also plans to purchase Bayraktar drones.